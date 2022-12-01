© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white
Vermont Edition

Winter book show: Local lit lovers share their favorite new reads

Published December 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
burning fireplace background
Rawf8/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Winter is a good time to catch up on reading, so our guests dish up some of their latest favorite books.

Live call-in discussion: Having trouble picking a book out of that pile on your nightstand? Looking for a juicy mystery novel or biography to get you through this season of chilly, dark days? Or maybe you need the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life.

This hour, it’s our annual winter books show. A local librarian and two booksellers share their reading recommendations.

Our guests are:

  • Clea Boone, bookseller and "Science Fiction Queen" from Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro
  • Megan Butterfield, youth library manager, Fletcher Free Library in Burlington
  • Katya d’Angelo, owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

