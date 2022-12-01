Winter book show: Local lit lovers share their favorite new reads

Live call-in discussion: Having trouble picking a book out of that pile on your nightstand? Looking for a juicy mystery novel or biography to get you through this season of chilly, dark days? Or maybe you need the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life.

This hour, it’s our annual winter books show. A local librarian and two booksellers share their reading recommendations.

Our guests are:



Clea Boone, bookseller and "Science Fiction Queen" from Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro

Megan Butterfield, youth library manager, Fletcher Free Library in Burlington

Katya d'Angelo, owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

