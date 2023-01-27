© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Montpelier author's new young adult novel explores grief, healing and community

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
On the left, a red book jacket for The Minus-One Club, on the right, the author's photo.
Book cover: Macmillian / Author photo: Alice Dodge
/
Montpelier young adult author Kekla Magoon released her latest novel this week, The Minus-One Club.

Kekla Magoon is an award-winning author of novels and nonfiction for middle grades and teenagers. She is also an alum and a faculty member of the Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Her latest book, The Minus-One Club, was published this week. It tells the story of a teenager named Kermit Sanders who lost his older sister in a car crash. Then, he gets an invitation to a club for kids who are grieving. Also in the club? Kermit’s crush, Matt. It’s a story of grief, healing and community.

Our guest:

  • Kekla Magoon, an award-winning young adult author from Montpelier

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition AuthorYoung PeopleBooksArts & Culture
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
