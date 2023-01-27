Montpelier author's new young adult novel explores grief, healing and community

Kekla Magoon is an award-winning author of novels and nonfiction for middle grades and teenagers. She is also an alum and a faculty member of the Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Her latest book, The Minus-One Club, was published this week. It tells the story of a teenager named Kermit Sanders who lost his older sister in a car crash. Then, he gets an invitation to a club for kids who are grieving. Also in the club? Kermit’s crush, Matt. It’s a story of grief, healing and community.

Our guest:



Kekla Magoon, an award-winning young adult author from Montpelier

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at noon.

