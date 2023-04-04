In her new novel, Rebecca Makkai has some questions for you

It all starts out as a tragic, but familiar story: A white teenage girl is murdered. A Black man is sent to prison. A curious podcaster returns to the scene to investigate.

This is the basis of Rebecca Makkai's new novel, though the book is anything but predictable. The story, set at a New Hampshire boarding school, demands its readers ask difficult questions of themselves: Who gets to tell what stories? What does it mean to be unbiased — or, for that matter, innocent? What does true justice look like?

Makkia's previous novel, The Great Believers, won the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and was a finalist for a National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize in fiction. She spoke with host Mikaela Lefrak about her new novel, I Have Some Questions for You, and how experiences living at a boarding school shaped the work.

Our guests are:



Rebecca Makkai, author of I Have Some Questions for You

Broadcast love on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

