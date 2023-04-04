© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

In her new novel, Rebecca Makkai has some questions for you

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Author Rebecca Makkai, a white woman with brown hair and a blue shirt, stands in front of green leaves.
Brett Simison
/
Penguin Random House
Author Rebecca Makkai at her lake cottage in Leicester, Vermont.

It all starts out as a tragic, but familiar story: A white teenage girl is murdered. A Black man is sent to prison. A curious podcaster returns to the scene to investigate.

This is the basis of Rebecca Makkai's new novel, though the book is anything but predictable. The story, set at a New Hampshire boarding school, demands its readers ask difficult questions of themselves: Who gets to tell what stories? What does it mean to be unbiased — or, for that matter, innocent? What does true justice look like?

Makkia's previous novel, The Great Believers, won the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and was a finalist for a National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize in fiction. She spoke with host Mikaela Lefrak about her new novel, I Have Some Questions for You, and how experiences living at a boarding school shaped the work.

Our guests are:

  • Rebecca Makkai, author of I Have Some Questions for You

Broadcast love on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022.
