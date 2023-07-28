Should post-flood Montpelier be rebuilt on higher ground?

Live, call-in discussion: Since this month’s floods, many Vermonters are wondering if their homes and towns should be rebuilt where they are or moved to higher ground. This hour, we’ll ask this very question about Montpelier. We’ll hear from the flood mitigation officer who works on the state's buyout program for properties destroyed by the floods or threatened by potential future events. And we'll learn from an architect who specializes in rebuilding for resiliency.

Our guests:



Stephanie Smith, state hazard mitigation officer, Vermont Emergency Management

state hazard mitigation officer, Vermont Emergency Management Brian Leet, senior project manager at Freeman French Freeman Architects in Burlington and disaster assistance coordinator with American Institute of Architects Vermont

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 31, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.