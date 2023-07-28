Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Should post-flood Montpelier be rebuilt on higher ground?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
Montpelier city workers power-wash sludge on sidewalks left behind by flood waters. This hour, we ask whether it makes sense for Montpelier to rebuild in the same place, and if so, how?

Live, call-in discussion: Since this month’s floods, many Vermonters are wondering if their homes and towns should be rebuilt where they are or moved to higher ground. This hour, we’ll ask this very question about Montpelier. We’ll hear from the flood mitigation officer who works on the state's buyout program for properties destroyed by the floods or threatened by potential future events. And we'll learn from an architect who specializes in rebuilding for resiliency.

Our guests:

  • Stephanie Smith, state hazard mitigation officer, Vermont Emergency Management
  • Brian Leet, senior project manager at Freeman French Freeman Architects in Burlington and disaster assistance coordinator with American Institute of Architects Vermont

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 31, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
