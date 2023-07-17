© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

How volunteers and mutual aid groups are helping Vermonters recover from flooding

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
People bend down using buckets and a pasta pot to scoop water from an interior room
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Volunteers use buckets and a pasta pot to bail out the basement of Second Congregational Church in Londonderry on Tuesday morning.

Live call-in discussion: Volunteers are assisting with flood cleanup all across the state. Volunteer organizers will share what they've been seeing on the ground, suggestions of safe and effective ways to chip in, and information on how to access resources.

Plus: the president of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association shares tips on applying for flood insurance and federal disaster assistance.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 17, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children's birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
