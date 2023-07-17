How volunteers and mutual aid groups are helping Vermonters recover from flooding
Live call-in discussion: Volunteers are assisting with flood cleanup all across the state. Volunteer organizers will share what they've been seeing on the ground, suggestions of safe and effective ways to chip in, and information on how to access resources.
Plus: the president of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association shares tips on applying for flood insurance and federal disaster assistance.
Our guests:
- Kiah Morris and Wendy Rice, organizers with VT Flooding 2023 Response and Recovery Mutual Aid
- Peter Walke, director-at-large, Montpelier Alive
- Jessica Fleury, board of directors president, Vermont Insurance Agents Association
Broadcast at noon Monday, July 17, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.