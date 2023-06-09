© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

How our Canadian neighbors are faring during this record-breaking wildfire season

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
In this GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, top center, drifts southward.

Live call-in discussion: Much of the coverage in the U.S. surrounding the recent Canadian wildfires has focused on the high air quality index in cities such as New York and Washington D.C., but not on the wildfires themselves. This hour, we'll talk to a CBC journalist on how our northern neighbors are doing.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Monday, June 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
