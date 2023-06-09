How our Canadian neighbors are faring during this record-breaking wildfire season

Live call-in discussion: Much of the coverage in the U.S. surrounding the recent Canadian wildfires has focused on the high air quality index in cities such as New York and Washington D.C., but not on the wildfires themselves. This hour, we'll talk to a CBC journalist on how our northern neighbors are doing.

Our guest:



Benjamin Shingler, senior writer at the CBC based in Montreal

Broadcast at noon Monday, June 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

