© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A new US-Canada deal makes it harder for migrants to claim asylum. How does Vermont factor in?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
Map of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire and the border with Quebec.
omersukrugoksu
/
iStock
This hour, we'll discuss how a new deal between the U.S. and Canada makes it harder for migrants along the border to claim asylum.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont shares a 90-mile border with Canada, and a new deal between the U.S. and Canada makes it harder for migrants along the border to claim asylum. This hour, we'll learn about the new deal and talk to people who are supporting refugees and asylum seekers through the application process in both countries.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Monday, April 10, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionCanadaImmigrationVermont Law SchoolRefugees
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion