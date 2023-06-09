Vermont unable to send firefighters to help with Canada's wildfires

States across New England are banding together to help fight wildfires in Canada — but that does not include Vermont.

Dan Dillner, the state's Forest Fire Supervisor, says Vermont doesn't have any volunteers with the Northeast Forest Fire Compact due to a lack of bodies.

“We could send a couple if they were available," Dillner said, "it’s just right now we don’t have anybody that could currently leave at the moment.”

Dillner says he doesn't know when firefighters might be available here. He also says Vermont lacks the firefighting infrastructure — like airplanes — to assist with an emergency of this scale.

Vermont had issued an air quality warning due to the smoke earlier this week, but as of Friday morning, the air quality was considered "good" at monitoring stations in Bennington, Rutland, Underhill and Burlington.

In Quebec, the wildfire season has forced thousands from their homes and left other communities in high alert, according to the Montreal Gazette. Officials say it’s the worst wildfire season on record.

Northern Quebec is being hit hardest, with more than 11,000 people forced from their homes. Relief is not expected until rainfall comes next week.

