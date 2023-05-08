Vermont professor Sheila Liming believes 'hanging out' is a radical act

There's an epidemic of loneliness in the United States, according to a new advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General. One way to combat that sense of isolation is to re-learn the art of hanging out, writes Champlain College professor Sheila Liming in her new book, Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time.

Liming joins Vermont Edition to discuss the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic deepened our sense of social isolation, and how to cultivate unstructured, improvisational time with others. She also shares some of the more surprising responses she's received to her book.

Our guest:



Sheila Liming, associate professor at Champlain College in Burlington and the author of multiple books

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

