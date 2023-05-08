© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont professor Sheila Liming believes 'hanging out' is a radical act

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
Headshot of white woman with dark hair in front of books
c/o Melville House
/
In her new book, Champlain College professor Sheila Liming explains why hanging out isn't a waste of time, but a radical act.

There's an epidemic of loneliness in the United States, according to a new advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General. One way to combat that sense of isolation is to re-learn the art of hanging out, writes Champlain College professor Sheila Liming in her new book, Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time.

Liming joins Vermont Edition to discuss the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic deepened our sense of social isolation, and how to cultivate unstructured, improvisational time with others. She also shares some of the more surprising responses she's received to her book.

Our guest:

  • Sheila Liming, associate professor at Champlain College in Burlington and the author of multiple books

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionChamplain CollegeAuthorBooksArt & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer