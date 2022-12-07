© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Our year-end music show: What song was meaningful to you in 2022?

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
A collage of Pop Art styled Retro music playing devices, including record players, CD players, tape recorders, cassette players, vinyl records and CDs or compact discs
smartboy10
/
iStock
What song captured this past year? Vermont Edition is sharing music from any year that made this year unique, memorable or bearable. It's our 2022 year-end music show!

Special live two-hour show: As 2022 comes to an end, it's time to share the music that made your year on Vermont Edition's annual music show. This hour, we're sharing music requests from our audience—and the Vermont Public staff—about that songs that helped get you through 2022.

You can share any song from any year—from an old favorite that helped you through a tough time, to something brand-new that made your musical year.

So, how can your share your song of 2022? Easy ...

  • Choose a song! Any song from any year.
  • Tell us why it's meaningful. Tell us what about the song made it meaningful in 2022. Start with your first name and the town where you live. Then introduce the song, including both the song title and the artist, and include a brief message on why it was meaningful to you this year.
  • Send us an email ... submit your song and message to vermontedition@vermontpublic.org.
  • ... or record a voice memo! We like to include our listener voices in our broadcast. You can use a smartphone's voice memo app to record your message, and then email it to vermontedition@vermontpublic.org. (We can only accept messages that are about 30 seconds long, so practice what you want to say a few times before sending along your recording.)

Because of music rights issues, we can't podcast the full show, so be sure to listen live!

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
