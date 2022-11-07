© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Community college students from different generations on what the 2022 midterms mean to them

Published November 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST
Four community college students stand shoulder to shoulder in a classroom. All four are wearing jeans. A woman on the left wears a pink top; to her right, a woman wears a black hoodie; to her right, a man wears a black t-shirt with a skull logo; to his right, a man wears a blue polo; to his right, host Mikaela Lefrak wears a red shirt.
Mikaela Lefrak
/
Vermont Public
CCV-Montpelier students Idalee Keller, Holly Dunlop, Holden Harvey and Arsenio Lembert with Mikaela Lefrak

During election years, we hear a lot from candidates, town officials and other powerful people. But what about actual voters? To cap off our last show before Election Day, host Mikaela Lefrak sat down with four students in an American Politics and Government class at the Community College of Vermont, Montpelier campus.

Two are registered voters who discussed the issues that are motivating them to go to the polls this election. The other two are, at 17, too young to vote, but they're still invested in the electoral process and the election results.

Our guests are:

  • Holly Dunlop, 17, of Marshfield
  • Holden Harvey, 18, of Barre
  • Idalee Keller, 17, of Montpelier
  • Arsenio Lembert, 66, of Northfield

Broadcast on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
