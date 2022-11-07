Community college students from different generations on what the 2022 midterms mean to them

During election years, we hear a lot from candidates, town officials and other powerful people. But what about actual voters? To cap off our last show before Election Day, host Mikaela Lefrak sat down with four students in an American Politics and Government class at the Community College of Vermont, Montpelier campus.

Two are registered voters who discussed the issues that are motivating them to go to the polls this election. The other two are, at 17, too young to vote, but they're still invested in the electoral process and the election results.

Our guests are:



Holly Dunlop , 17, of Marshfield

, 17, of Marshfield Holden Harvey , 18, of Barre

, 18, of Barre Idalee Keller , 17, of Montpelier

, 17, of Montpelier Arsenio Lembert, 66, of Northfield

Broadcast on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

