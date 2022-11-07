Elections officials, towns clerks and college voters on voting in the midterm election

Live call-in discussion: Almost 140,000 Vermonters have already voted by mail in the 2022 midterms, and many more will soon go to the polls in person. This hour, we're checking in with elections officials about early voting and election security. We'll talk with town clerks about local ballot questions that may require some voters to cast another ballot. Plus, community college students share why voting matters to them.

Our guests are:



Jim Condos , Vermont's Secretary of State

, Vermont's Secretary of State Tracy Borst , Thetford town clerk and treasurer and president of the Vermont Municipal Clerks' and Treasurers' Association

, Thetford town clerk and treasurer and president of the Vermont Municipal Clerks' and Treasurers' Association Pam Cousino , Ferrisburgh town clerk

, Ferrisburgh town clerk Susan McNamara-Hill, longtime clerk for the Town of Essex now also administering the first-ever election for the City of Essex Junction

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.