A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Elections officials, towns clerks and college voters on voting in the midterm election

Published November 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST
A mail-in ballot for Vermont's 2022 midterm election, a white return envelope with a purple stripe on its left side, and a "declaration of voter" ballot envelope all sitting stop a colorful yellow-green pile of fallen autumn leaves.
Matthew Smith
/
Vermont Public
The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Vermont mailed all registered voters an official ballot (pictured) in late September. This hour, "Vermont Edition" talks with elections officials about this election, and we hear from a roundtable of college students about why they're voting this year.

Live call-in discussion: Almost 140,000 Vermonters have already voted by mail in the 2022 midterms, and many more will soon go to the polls in person. This hour, we're checking in with elections officials about early voting and election security. We'll talk with town clerks about local ballot questions that may require some voters to cast another ballot. Plus, community college students share why voting matters to them.

Our guests are:

  • Jim Condos, Vermont's Secretary of State
  • Tracy Borst, Thetford town clerk and treasurer and president of the Vermont Municipal Clerks' and Treasurers' Association
  • Pam Cousino, Ferrisburgh town clerk
  • Susan McNamara-Hill, longtime clerk for the Town of Essex now also administering the first-ever election for the City of Essex Junction

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer