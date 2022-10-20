Reporter roundtable: Vermont's election season heats up

Live call-in discussion: Election Day is less than three weeks away, and Vermont Public has finished its round of general election debates for key statewide races. This hour, host Connor Cyrus will talk with a panel of political reporters about the important takeaways from those debates and other campaign events. We’ll hear about the candidates’ ideas on inflation, affordable housing, climate change and more.

Our guests are:



Bob Kinzel, senior reporter for Vermont Public

senior reporter for Vermont Public Stewart Ledbetter, anchor and reporter at NBC5

anchor and reporter at NBC5 Sarah Mearhoff, political reporter at VTDigger

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

