© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Joe Benning and David Zuckerman debate for lieutenant governor.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Reporter roundtable: Vermont's election season heats up

Published October 20, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT
How will Tuesday's vote affect the makeup of elected offices in Montpelier and Washington? "Vermont Edition" will provide insight into the next two years.
Ric Cengeri
/
VPR
A panel of political reporters discusses recent developments in key statewide races.

Live call-in discussion: Election Day is less than three weeks away, and Vermont Public has finished its round of general election debates for key statewide races. This hour, host Connor Cyrus will talk with a panel of political reporters about the important takeaways from those debates and other campaign events. We’ll hear about the candidates’ ideas on inflation, affordable housing, climate change and more.

Our guests are:

  • Bob Kinzel, senior reporter for Vermont Public
  • Stewart Ledbetter, anchor and reporter at NBC5
  • Sarah Mearhoff, political reporter at VTDigger

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Election 2022Government & PoliticsVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer