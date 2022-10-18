© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Watch: Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel debate for governor

Vermont Edition

Mom of trans teen and others discuss how Randolph can heal after locker room incident

Published October 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
A recent dispute over a trans athlete on the volleyball team using the locker room made Randolph, Vt., the subject of national news.

Live call-in discussion: Randolph, Vt., has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks, after conservative news outlets picked up a local story about a dispute involving a trans athlete on the volleyball team using the locker room at Randolph Union High School. The initial stories failed to get the trans student’s perspective and led to a barrage of transphobic rhetoric.

This hour, Vermont Edition will talk with the trans student’s mom and others about what really happened. We'll also hear what they think should be done to ease the frictions embroiling the Randolph community.

Our guests are:

  • Alison Novak, education reporter at Seven Days who has covered the Randolph story
  • Mother of trans student, who prefers to remain unnamed over safety concerns
  • Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Connor Cyrus
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
Tedra Meyer