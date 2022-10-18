Mom of trans teen and others discuss how Randolph can heal after locker room incident

Live call-in discussion: Randolph, Vt., has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks, after conservative news outlets picked up a local story about a dispute involving a trans athlete on the volleyball team using the locker room at Randolph Union High School. The initial stories failed to get the trans student’s perspective and led to a barrage of transphobic rhetoric.

This hour, Vermont Edition will talk with the trans student’s mom and others about what really happened. We'll also hear what they think should be done to ease the frictions embroiling the Randolph community.

Our guests are:



Alison Novak, education reporter at Seven Days who has covered the Randolph story

Mother of trans student, who prefers to remain unnamed over safety concerns

Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

