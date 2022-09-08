Does Vermont have enough queer spaces?

Live call-in discussion: Pride Week in Vermont is coming up--a place to celebrate queer visibility. But aside from the special events, when you look around, there aren't many designated queer spaces.

This hour, host Connor Cyrus asks whether there are there enough queer spaces in Vermont or have we moved beyond their need?

Our guests are:



Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont

Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont

Kim Jordan, director of SafeSpace Anti-Violence Program with Pride Center of Vermont

Jake McBride, health justice organizer with Out in the Open

Owen Daniel-McCarter, co-owner of Babes Bar in Bethel

Liv Dunton, co-owner of Fox Market and Bar in East Montpelier

Zoo Holmstrom, organizer for Burlington Dyke Night

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

