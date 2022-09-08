© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Does Vermont have enough queer spaces?

Published September 8, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
Pride Center of Vermont
Price Center of Vermont
Vermont Public's Jane Lindholm and Connor Cyrus hosted the 2021 Pride Festival in Burlington.

Live call-in discussion: Pride Week in Vermont is coming up--a place to celebrate queer visibility. But aside from the special events, when you look around, there aren't many designated queer spaces.

This hour, host Connor Cyrus asks whether there are there enough queer spaces in Vermont or have we moved beyond their need?

Our guests are:

  • Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont
  • Kim Jordan, director of SafeSpace Anti-Violence Program with Pride Center of Vermont
  • Jake McBride, health justice organizer with Out in the Open
  • Owen Daniel-McCarter, co-owner of Babes Bar in Bethel
  • Liv Dunton, co-owner of Fox Market and Bar in East Montpelier
  • Zoo Holmstrom, organizer for Burlington Dyke Night

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Gay RightsInclusionArt & Culture
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022.
