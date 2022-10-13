Why an antislavery amendment, Prop 2, is on the ballot in Vermont

It’s election season in Vermont, and by now, you’ve likely received your ballot in the mail. There are two measures on those ballots that — if passed — would change the wording of the state’s constitution.

This hour, we’re taking a closer look at Prop 2, an amendment to the Vermont constitution that would clarify that all forms of slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state.

Our guests are:



Rev. Mark Hughes, executive director of Vermont Racial Justice Alliance

executive director of Vermont Racial Justice Alliance Debbie Ingram, former state senator and executive director of Vermont Interfaith Action

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at noon.

