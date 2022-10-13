© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Why an antislavery amendment, Prop 2, is on the ballot in Vermont

Published October 13, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
The Vermont Constitution may be amended to clarify its ban on slavery.
Wikimedia Commons
Prop 2 is a proposal to amend the Vermont constitution to clarify its ban on slavery.

It’s election season in Vermont, and by now, you’ve likely received your ballot in the mail. There are two measures on those ballots that — if passed — would change the wording of the state’s constitution.

This hour, we’re taking a closer look at Prop 2, an amendment to the Vermont constitution that would clarify that all forms of slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at noon.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022.
