Vermont Edition

Answering your questions on Article 22, Vermont’s 'reproductive liberty' amendment

Published September 26, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Article 22, often referred to as Prop 5 or Vermont's "reproductive liberty" amendment, will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. What are your thoughts and questions on the amendment?

Live call-in discussion: In November, Vermonters will vote on Article 22, an amendment that could permanently protect abortion access in the state constitution. This hour, we put this proposed amendment into national context. And we'll hear from medical and legal experts about what it could mean for Vermonters' future access to abortions and other reproductive healthcare.

Our guests are:

  • Sarah McCammon, a national correspondent for NPR covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast focused on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights
  • Dr. Lauren MacAfee, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a specialist in complex family planning at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington
  • Meg York, a staff attorney and assistant professor of law at Vermont Law and Graduate School who represents vulnerable individuals with the South Royalton Legal Clinic

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
