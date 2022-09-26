Answering your questions on Article 22, Vermont’s 'reproductive liberty' amendment

Live call-in discussion: In November, Vermonters will vote on Article 22, an amendment that could permanently protect abortion access in the state constitution. This hour, we put this proposed amendment into national context. And we'll hear from medical and legal experts about what it could mean for Vermonters' future access to abortions and other reproductive healthcare.

Our guests are:



Sarah McCammon, a national correspondent for NPR covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast focused on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights

a national correspondent for NPR covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast focused on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights Dr. Lauren MacAfee, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a specialist in complex family planning at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington

an obstetrician and gynecologist and a specialist in complex family planning at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington Meg York, a staff attorney and assistant professor of law at Vermont Law and Graduate School who represents vulnerable individuals with the South Royalton Legal Clinic

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

