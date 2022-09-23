© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Legal Aid on helping those in need as rental assistance program ends

Published September 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
Eviction Notice
KLH49/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Housing advocates say more Vermonters will face evictions as the pandemic-era rental assistance program winds down.

The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a pandemic-era program that thousands of Vermonters rely on, is winding down. The Scott administration said Wednesday it found $20 million to partially extend it. But for many, the benefit will end in December.

Host Connor Cyrus talks with an advocate working with people facing homelessness in Vermont.

Our guest is:

  • Rebecca T. Plummer, medical-legal partnership project director at Vermont Legal Aid

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

