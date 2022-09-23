Vermont Legal Aid on helping those in need as rental assistance program ends

The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a pandemic-era program that thousands of Vermonters rely on, is winding down. The Scott administration said Wednesday it found $20 million to partially extend it. But for many, the benefit will end in December.

Host Connor Cyrus talks with an advocate working with people facing homelessness in Vermont.

Our guest is:



Rebecca T. Plummer, medical-legal partnership project director at Vermont Legal Aid

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

