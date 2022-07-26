© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont's rental housing crisis: the landlords' perspective

Vermont's housing shortage has turned affordable, well-maintained rental properties into the Holy Grail. Meanwhile, Vermonters who have managed to find rental houses or apartments are experiencing rent hikes or even eviction notices, as landlords look to recoup losses sustained during the eviction moratorium.

The situation has led to some bad blood between renters and landlords.

Over the course of two shows, Vermont Edition will explore the rental housing crisis. First up: landlords, and the challenges they say they're facing.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, July 27, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer