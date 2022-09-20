Thousands of Vermonters will soon lose pandemic-era rental assistance. Here's how they're trying to stay housed.

Live call-in discussion: A pandemic-era housing program will soon wind down, even as more than 8,000 Vermonters and their families rely on it to pay rent. We're looking at the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program and talking with Vermonters who use it, as well as housing advocates who are trying to help families stay housed.

Our guests are:



Zoe , a renter in Colchester who is losing assistance as VERAP ends

, a renter in Colchester who is losing assistance as VERAP ends Rick D’Angeles , with the Good Samaritan Haven shelter in Barre

, with the Good Samaritan Haven shelter in Barre Deacon Beth Ann Maier , a housing advocate working to keep Vermonters who are losing assistance housed

, a housing advocate working to keep Vermonters who are losing assistance housed Sean Brown , commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families

, commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families Rebecca Plummer, an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.