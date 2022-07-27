Vermont's rental housing crisis: the tenants' view

Finding affordable, well-maintained rental housing is nearly impossible in some parts of Vermont. And some tenants who have managed to find rental houses or apartments are experiencing rent hikes or even eviction notices, as landlords look to recoup losses sustained during the eviction moratorium enacted during the COVID pandemic.

Over the course of two shows, Vermont Edition will explore the rental housing crisis. This hour, we'll focus on tenants and the challenges they say they're facing.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, July 28, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

