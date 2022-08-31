© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How a million-dollar donation from Silicon Valley fueled pro-Balint ads in Vermont's primaries

Published August 31, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
Becca Balint stands in front of a podium and other people with her blue and yellow campaign signs
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
State Sen. Becca Balint received nearly $1 million in supportive ads from the LGBTQ Victory Fund PAC. That ad blitz came after a $1.1 million donation from a Silicon Valley cryptocurrency executive.

Becca Balint was one of the big winners of Vermont’s primary elections, beating out opponents, including Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, to become the Democratic nominee for the state's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. But we're still learning how the campaigns were funded, and Seven Days recently broke a story about a 26-year-old cryptocurrency executive who donated $1.1 million to an organization that then spent big money on ads for Balint.

Our guest is:

  • Sasha Goldstein, deputy news editor at Seven Days

Broadcast at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

