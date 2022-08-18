© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Tired of mowing? Maybe no grass is a better option

Published August 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
This hour, landscape designers discuss replacing grass lawns with shrubs and other native plants.

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters love their yards and parks, but keeping grass green and mowed comes with a price.

As climate change and drought make water an increasingly valuable resource, many people are rethinking how much grass makes sense. Trends like No Mow May aim to let lawns grow longer for part of the year, creating friendlier habitats for birds, insects and wildlife. Now, some landscape designers are suggesting decreasing or even eliminating grass altogether.

This hour, we'll explore the process of replacing grass with shrubs and other native plants, as well as other ecological landscaping options. We'll also hear how letting grass grow longer or decreasing lawns affects water quality, specifically in Lake Champlain.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Climate & EnvironmentFood & AgricultureVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
