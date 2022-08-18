Tired of mowing? Maybe no grass is a better option

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters love their yards and parks, but keeping grass green and mowed comes with a price.

As climate change and drought make water an increasingly valuable resource, many people are rethinking how much grass makes sense. Trends like No Mow May aim to let lawns grow longer for part of the year, creating friendlier habitats for birds, insects and wildlife. Now, some landscape designers are suggesting decreasing or even eliminating grass altogether.

This hour, we'll explore the process of replacing grass with shrubs and other native plants, as well as other ecological landscaping options. We'll also hear how letting grass grow longer or decreasing lawns affects water quality, specifically in Lake Champlain.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.