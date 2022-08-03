© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Check out our 2022 voter's guide to prepare to cast your ballot >>>

Why black bear incidents are increasing in Vermont

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
The black bear is the only bear species found in Vermont. This hour, we're talking about an uptick in bear incidents in Vermont this summer.

Live call-in discussion: Conflicts with bears are on the rise this summer in Vermont, with reports of bears entering people's homes and vehicles across the state. This hour, a biologist and a game warden from Vermont's Fish & Wildlife Department will join host Mikaela Lefrak to discuss discuss black bear behavior, and how to keep your home, your family, and the bears safe.

Our guests are:

  • Jaclyn Comeau, a wildlife biologist and the black bear project leader for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department
  • Kyle Isherwood, a state game warden in the southern district for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
