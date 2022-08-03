Why black bear incidents are increasing in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Conflicts with bears are on the rise this summer in Vermont, with reports of bears entering people's homes and vehicles across the state. This hour, a biologist and a game warden from Vermont's Fish & Wildlife Department will join host Mikaela Lefrak to discuss discuss black bear behavior, and how to keep your home, your family, and the bears safe.

Our guests are:



Jaclyn Comeau , a wildlife biologist and the black bear project leader for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Kyle Isherwood, a state game warden in the southern district for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

