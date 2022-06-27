© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Secretary of State Jim Condos on early voting, his years in charge of elections

Published June 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos.
Matthew Smith
/
VPR
This hour, Secretary of State Jim Condos talks about this year's elections and his years in office.

Live call-in discussion: Early voting recently started for Vermont's August primary elections. Unlike during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermonters' ballots will not automatically show up in their mailboxes.

This hour, Secretary of State Jim Condos will explain how to guarantee you get your ballot for the primary. He'll also answer other election questions and reflect on his 12 years in office. Condos decided not to run for re-election this year.

Our guest is:

  • Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
