Secretary of State Jim Condos on early voting, his years in charge of elections

Live call-in discussion: Early voting recently started for Vermont's August primary elections. Unlike during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermonters' ballots will not automatically show up in their mailboxes.

This hour, Secretary of State Jim Condos will explain how to guarantee you get your ballot for the primary. He'll also answer other election questions and reflect on his 12 years in office. Condos decided not to run for re-election this year.

Our guest is:



Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.