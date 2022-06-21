© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022: Democrats debate in race for lieutenant governor

Published June 21, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT
The Democrats running to be Vermont's next Lieutenant Governor, from left: Patricia Preston, David Zuckerman, Kitty Toll, and Rep. Charlie Kimbell.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the four Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor.

Live at noon: Host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, the latest in a series of live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of the state's Aug. 9 primary election.

The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are:

    Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on VPR and Vermont PBS.

    Connor Cyrus
    Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
    Matthew F. Smith
    Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
