Vermont Primary Election 2022: Republicans debate in race for U.S. House

Live at noon: Host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the Republican candidates for the U.S. House, the latest in a series of live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of Vermont’s Aug. 9 primary election.

The Republican candidates for U.S. House joining the debate are:



Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on VPR and Vermont PBS.

Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.