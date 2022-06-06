© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022: Republicans debate in race for U.S. House

Published June 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Live at noon: Host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the Republican candidates for the U.S. House, the latest in a series of live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of Vermont’s Aug. 9 primary election.

The Republican candidates for U.S. House joining the debate are:

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on VPR and Vermont PBS.

Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.

