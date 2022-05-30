© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Why West Charleston's Anya Tynio wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

Published May 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Anya Tynio stands before a brick wall indoors.
Matthew Smith
/
VPR
Anya Tynio is one of two Republican candidates seeking the party's nomination in the Aug. 9 primary election.

Anya Tynio is one of two Republican candidates who want to represent Vermonters in the U.S. House of Representatives. She's seeking her party's nomination in the Aug. 9 primary.

Tynio, who has sought Vermont's sole seat in the U.S. House before, lives in the Northeast Kingdom village of West Charleston, where she works in operations and employee management. She joins Vermont Edition to discuss the issues she is focusing on in the election.

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 31, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
