WATCH LIVE: Olympian interviews and Super Bowl recap

This week on The Sports Rapport, Olympians Jack Young, Julia Kern, and Olympic alternate Chloe Levins discuss their journeys towards this month's Winter Games in Italy. Plus, Mitch and the crew debrief the Super Bowl, and spokesperson Melissa Gullotti discusses the upcoming Harris Hill Ski Jump.

Guests

Jack Young, 2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team

Julia Kern, 2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team

Melissa Gullotti, spokesperson for the Harris Hill Ski Jump