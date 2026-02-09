Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

WATCH LIVE: Olympian interviews and Super Bowl recap

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:45 AM EST

This week on The Sports Rapport, Olympians Jack Young, Julia Kern, and Olympic alternate Chloe Levins discuss their journeys towards this month's Winter Games in Italy. Plus, Mitch and the crew debrief the Super Bowl, and spokesperson Melissa Gullotti discusses the upcoming Harris Hill Ski Jump.

Guests

Jack Young, 2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team
Julia Kern, 2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team
Melissa Gullotti, spokesperson for the Harris Hill Ski Jump

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Nathaniel Wilson
