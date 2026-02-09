WATCH LIVE: Olympian interviews and Super Bowl recap
This week on The Sports Rapport, Olympians Jack Young, Julia Kern, and Olympic alternate Chloe Levins discuss their journeys towards this month's Winter Games in Italy. Plus, Mitch and the crew debrief the Super Bowl, and spokesperson Melissa Gullotti discusses the upcoming Harris Hill Ski Jump.
Guests
Jack Young, 2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team
Julia Kern, 2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team
Melissa Gullotti, spokesperson for the Harris Hill Ski Jump