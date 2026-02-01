Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

What Now Sounds Like: The AI isn't smart edition

By Erica Heilman
Published February 1, 2026 at 9:45 AM EST
Crooked, broke-down compost bin with snow in foreground, field in background
Erica Heilman
/
rumble strip
Broke-down compost

Last January, after Trump was elected for the second time, I couldn’t figure out what kind of show to make ... a show that would meet the moment. Because everybody was having a moment of one kind or another. So I asked listeners to send me audio about what now sounded like, wherever they were, so I could make something that might capture the sound of what we were going through at the time.

We are very much still having a moment, and some of these audios, which were recorded almost exactly a year ago, have interesting resonance now. So here is episode 3 of What Now Sounds Like.

compost bin buried in snow, woods and road in distance
Erica Heilman
/
rumble strip
Broke-down compost in the winter

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Tags
Rumble Strip Rumble StripLocal News
Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman