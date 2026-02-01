What Now Sounds Like: The AI isn't smart edition

Last January, after Trump was elected for the second time, I couldn’t figure out what kind of show to make ... a show that would meet the moment. Because everybody was having a moment of one kind or another. So I asked listeners to send me audio about what now sounded like, wherever they were, so I could make something that might capture the sound of what we were going through at the time.

We are very much still having a moment, and some of these audios, which were recorded almost exactly a year ago, have interesting resonance now. So here is episode 3 of What Now Sounds Like.

Erica Heilman / rumble strip Broke-down compost in the winter

