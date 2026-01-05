Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

Seven days out of prison, and hoping to build a plain life

By Erica Heilman
Published January 5, 2026 at 9:04 AM EST
Young man in glasses looking into camera, sitting in passenger seat of a car
Erica Heilman
/
rumble strip
T.O. sitting in my car, Burlington, Vermont

This is the first in a three-part series called Plain Life.

The first time I met T.O., he'd just gotten out of federal prison after serving a six year bid. We sat in my car in Burlington in a spectacular rainstorm, and talked about what it's like to get out of prison with no housing, no job and no prospects.

This began a series of conversations that took place between us over the next several years. This is part one.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip.
