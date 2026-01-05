Seven days out of prison, and hoping to build a plain life

This is the first in a three-part series called Plain Life.

The first time I met T.O., he'd just gotten out of federal prison after serving a six year bid. We sat in my car in Burlington in a spectacular rainstorm, and talked about what it's like to get out of prison with no housing, no job and no prospects.

This began a series of conversations that took place between us over the next several years. This is part one.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.