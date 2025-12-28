An audio diary about the first (terrible) months of living with a puppy

Chris Attoway is a Rumble Strip listener in the UK who I struck up a correspondence with back in 2022. One day he wrote to tell me he and Beth were getting a puppy.

I'd been thinking about getting a dog myself for years, but even though I'm the mother of a now 22-year-old son, I've never felt grown up enough to have a dog. So when Chris told me that he and Beth were getting a puppy, I asked if he would be willing to record what it was like. For the next seven months, I received voice recordings from Chris and Beth in Birmingham, England. Which were amazing. And I made a story with them.

Chris made a beautiful story about his daughter for CBC's Love Me, which you can hear here.

Beth Lewis / Courtesy Chris and Mouse on a good day.