Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

An audio diary about the first (terrible) months of living with a puppy

By Erica Heilman
Published December 28, 2025 at 9:45 AM EST
A puppy standing on a couch with a ripped up candy wrapper in his mouth and wrapper pieces strewn about
Chris Attoway
/
Courtesy
Mouse. Guilty.

Chris Attoway is a Rumble Strip listener in the UK who I struck up a correspondence with back in 2022. One day he wrote to tell me he and Beth were getting a puppy.

I'd been thinking about getting a dog myself for years, but even though I'm the mother of a now 22-year-old son, I've never felt grown up enough to have a dog. So when Chris told me that he and Beth were getting a puppy, I asked if he would be willing to record what it was like. For the next seven months, I received voice recordings from Chris and Beth in Birmingham, England. Which were amazing. And I made a story with them.

Chris made a beautiful story about his daughter for CBC's Love Me, which you can hear here.

Bearded man lying on a couch with a puppy curled up asleep on his chest
Beth Lewis
/
Courtesy
Chris and Mouse on a good day.
Dog sitting against graffiti brick wall looking at the camera
Chris Attoway
/
Courtesy
Mouse, all grown up.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
