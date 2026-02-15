Grow more veggie crops in less space with fewer weeds and watering

Two growing techniques — succession planting and interplanting — have been hallmarks of Indigenous gardeners in North America for millennia. These methods call for planting different crops at different times, and utilizing their individual characteristics to create a symbiotic relationship in the soil and in the garden space.

Think of the Three Sisters — that refers to crops of bean, corn and squash all grown together. They each get planted in the soil at different times, and grow at different rates and heights. Each plant also delivers different nutrients into the soil. And as a system, they all benefit and produce three crops in a relatively small space.

Home gardeners can achieve this, too, using succession planting and interplanting as ways to maximize smaller garden spaces while increasing production. And as you start thinking about which vegetables and herbs that you'll plant this year, this is the time to embrace these techniques and learn how, when and where to plant multiple types of crops in the same bed in one season.

Charlie Nardozzi's latest book, The Continuous Vegetable Garden, highlights some favorite combinations for succession and interplanting, by thinking differently about your garden's real estate.

Success with succession planting

Succession planting is just what it sounds like — putting plants in the soil in succession: one crop matures, you harvest it, chop it down and plant another. You can make the most of your garden space throughout spring, summer and fall using this method.

For instance, if you're planting peas in spring, after the peas are done, chop and drop them and plant a summer crop of bush beans in their place. Then after the beans are finished growing in fall and you've harvested them, chop and drop those and plant fall root crops, such as radish and beets, and cabbage transplants.

Interplanting techniques

This growing method optimizes space by growing multiple plants and crops together, and using each plant's characteristics to your benefit. It also asks you to think beyond just growing a tidy row of plants.

Whether they are tall-growing, short-growing, fast-growing, long-growing, heat-loving, cool-thriving — all of these types of vegetables, herb crops and flowers bring their characteristics to the garden. Some provide key nutrients the soil while others deter common garden pests. Some that grow with taller stalks can serve as trellises for others to climb and grow. And interplanting utilizes these benefits.

An interplanting option would be planting a long-season heat lover, such as eggplant or tomatoes, in a raised bed. Then, between the young plants, sprinkle greens or a mix of seeds, like Asian stir fry mixes, leafy green mixes or micro-green mixes.

Once those have grown, harvest the greens until the tomatoes grow too big and shade them out. You'll have a whole salad bowl to harvest by the time the tomatoes start fruiting.

Also, try planting leafy greens that like nitrogen in the same soil near any legume plants. Legumes, like peas and beans, aid in nitrogen fixation. In turn, that boosts the nitrogen level in the soil and helps the leafy greens grow.

The same can be done with Brussels sprouts and broccoli, with onions planted in between the rows. By the time the brassicas get large, you'll be harvesting onions. Or try planting greens, such as Swiss chard and lettuce, in the center of a bed, and on its edges, add trellises for cucumber and vining squash.

Throughout the growing season, you could grow six or seven different crops in one small garden bed, and both methods not only save space, but you'll also weed and water less often.

It's almost time for Sprouted!

The Sprouted newsletter is back for a second season! Sprouted creator and Vermont Public digital producer Zoe McDonald will once again offer the 10-week email course that goes from starting seeds indoors to fully grown plants in the garden.

McDonald guides home gardeners through creating a no-dig garden bed, as well as the lasagna gardening method, and touches on subjects like soil health, companion plants and good and bad garden insects.

And new this year, Sprouted will feature some easy-to-use, printable how-to sheets, focusing on how to grow popular vegetables like tomatoes, lettuce and carrots.

