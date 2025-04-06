Go from seed to harvest with our 10-week email course for beginning and intermediate gardeners.

🌱 Preview the first issue. 🌱

Sprouted will show up in your inbox weekly with all the methods and tips you’ll need to get started on your garden journey.

Here’s some of what this course will teach you:



Expert-approved methods for starting seeds both indoors and out

How to create and maintain an outdoor garden plot or container garden

The basics of organic garden care

Sign up today, and share this link to invite a friend to join you.

Get the latest tips from All Things Gardening: