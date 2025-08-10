How inviting beneficial species to your yard can reduce deer flies and mosquitoes

This summer, deer flies and mosquitoes seem ubiquitous, and according to the state entomologist, they are plentiful, indeed.

That's due to the perfect recipe of a wetter spring — which encouraged the insects' larvae growth — followed by plenty of hot and humid summer days.

And because all those deer flies and mosquitoes need a blood meal to continue to thrive and reproduce, you are the favorite item on their menu.

Lessening mosquito and deer fly numbers is key to a more swat-free summer, so you might take the proactive step of encouraging their predators to your yard. And certain yard additions can entice other beneficial pollinators, too.

An open invitation to dragonflies and bats

Dragonflies eat both mosquitoes and deerflies, and bats can consume thousands of insects — including mosquitoes — each night.

To encourage dragonflies and bats, add a couple of elements to your yard this summer.

Dragonflies need a water source to lay their eggs, so you could add a small pond or fountain. And plant several species of native plants in your yard, too. Look for varieties with tall stems for perching, like rudbeckia or black-eyed Susan, swamp milkweed and coneflowers.

As for inviting bats to your yard so they can consume thousands of mosquitoes each night, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends checking out the resources on bat houses from Bat Conservation International.

Tips for fewer mosquitoes, deer flies and bites

Adding a water source to attract dragonflies comes with a caveat, though: these are precisely the place where both female adult deer flies and mosquitoes lay their eggs, too!

Adult female deer flies lay their eggs in moist soil near water and their larvae develop in those wetter areas. Adult female mosquitoes lay their eggs directly in water, and they do so every two or three days.

In order to lower the numbers of eggs laid, look around your yard and landscape for other places and spaces where standing water might collect, like a blocked rain gutter or bird bath. Check them periodically to get rid of eggs and larvae before they hatch.

If you have a pond or pool feature in your yard, cut down on mosquito larvae by adding mosquito dunks. Those are small, donut-shaped discs that you drop into the water that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis. This bacterium can kill mosquito larvae in the pond or other standing water, but won't harm any amphibians or fish, nor will it be harmful to you or your pets.

As for lessening the number of biting deer flies, sticky patches on a baseball cap can offer some relief, as the deer flies stick to the patch and can't bite you.

And if all else fails, try netting — beekeeper style. Attach fine mesh netting to your hat so it drapes over your face and shoulders, thus shielding you from biting deer flies and mosquitoes.

Where have all the raspberries gone?

Q: Charlie, where have all the raspberries gone? My 15-year-old patch produced a yearly abundance of berries, in spite of mild neglect, limited sunlight and limited compost on top of pit run gravel, mulched every few years with wood chips. But this year there are few plants, and almost no berries. And it seems that I am not the only one: My neighbours here in the Eastern Townships of Quebec tell the same story. What is happening? Thanks so much! Love Vermont Public and your program!" - via email, Eastern Townships, Quebec, CA

A: Lack of sufficient sun could, indeed, be the cause of your raspberry plants not flowering and fruiting, even though raspberries tend to do okay in part shade.

And again, more frequent and heavier rains the last couple years due to human-caused climate change affects the plants, too.

Check your raspberry patch's overall health to see if its leaves are shriveled, or if the plants themselves are stunted. That could signify viruses.

A raspberry patch that is 15 years old is susceptible to viruses from insects, as they can move diseases from wild raspberries to domesticated ones. This can cause the berries to form and almost crumble, or berries don't form at all.

If it isn't as prolific as past years, and because of the age of this patch, the best remedy might be to mow it down. Start over in a sunnier spot with some new, more disease-resistant varieties and get ready for berry abundance once again.

Caterpillar confusion

Q: I’ve attached a photo of a caterpillar 🐛 I found in my garden. A few shades of green and a bit of a horn and about 1.5” long. It was snacking on my broccoli but is not a cabbage looper. I’m surprised that it’s in there at all as I’ve had my broccoli bed framed and screened the whole season. Our first thought was a tomato hornworm but there’s no telltale red horn or the contrasting stripes. I’ve been a long-time listener and it’s the first time I’ve had a question that’s not been previously answered by Charlie and/or some due diligence on my part! - Chris, in Woodstock, VT

Courtesy A listener found this caterpillar munching on broccoli plants.

A: Big caterpillars, like the luna moth, tend to make forests and trees their habitat, and not your garden, so this critter could be a confused tomato hornworm! Its telltale horn needn't always be red.

Assuming it's a tomato hornworm, you'll want to get rid of it before it feasts on any more of your plants. Pick it, put it in a pail of soapy water, and then check your tomato plants, because there are likely more!

