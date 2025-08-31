How to get free garden seeds and help out pollinators at the same time

Late in the growing season, certain plants bolt or go to seed. The plants sense the changing of the light and naturally send up a stem or a stalk, then pour all their energy into creating new seeds. After, the plants drop seed onto the soil for next year.

Known as self-sowing, these veggies, annual flowers and herbs do all the work and make less guesswork for you in the garden! And these free plants and seeds are also great for pollinators, as they bolt and flower late in the season.

Plants such as lettuce, mustard, arugula, sunflowers, calendula, fennel and nasturtiums all self-sow.

If you let them bolt now, come spring, the seeds they dropped will sense the perfect weather conditions — just the right warmth and light — and on their own, they'll begin to germinate and grow. You won't need to guess when to plant.

Try out the self-sow method with any lettuces that are bolting right now. Leave them to drop seed, then next spring, you'll have a bunch of little lettuce seedlings!

Another method to take advantage of bolted vegetables and flowers is to cut off the seed head and sprinkle the seeds onto a part of your garden where you want to grow. Either way, you're going to have a bunch of little baby plants next season.

Charlie Nardozzi's next book, The Continuous Vegetable Gardener, has a whole chapter on self-sowing vegetables. The book comes out in February 2026 and you can preview it here.

Getting started with bat boxes

Q: First, let me say I love your show! It has been helpful for me, as I have only been in Vermont for a year. I have two bat boxes and am looking for recommendations on where to place them, their height, and other details. Also, what do you think is the best way to secure the bat box to a tree? - Stephanie, in St. Albans

A: Welcome to Vermont! Putting up bat boxes on your property can encourage bats to move in and use it as their primary domicile.

As far as hanging the bat boxes, choose a location with six to eight hours of sun — perhaps the side of a garage or even a tree.

Hang them 12 to 20 feet up and try to provide a water source nearby. Ensure no large tree branches nearby can shade the bat houses.

As far as securing them or even building your own, Vermont Fish and Wildlife recommends The North American Bat House Research Project, created by Bat Conservation International.

Why bats?

Q: Yesterday I read that there is a large increase in rabid animals in Vermont. Why the heck would you recommend increased numbers of bats? This would also increase the number of rabid animals (bats and their prey) which will increase the amount of vector-borne disease, in this case a deadly one: rabies? - Buzz, via email

A: Bats play a positive and essential role in our ecosystem. They have voracious appetites for mosquitoes and other insects and can help reduce the need to spray harmful pesticides. Their droppings also act as fertilizer on the forest floor.

In its reported data from 2024, the Vermont Department of Health tested over 800 animals, and 66 tested positive for rabies. That marked a 74% increase from the previous year.

Animals like skunks, raccoons, foxes and woodchucks tested positive and though no rabid bats were found in their testing in 2024, some bats had tested positive in previous years.

The state has an oral rabies vaccine bait drop program every year, and this year's was just concluded. Its aim is to curtail rabies in wild animals, and pet owners are always encouraged to have their dogs and cats vaccinated.

Seeking an evergreen to spruce up fence

Q: We built a tall privacy fence which looks great now with all the bee balm and yarrow and hydrangeas in bloom. When the perennials go to sleep, the fence will look stark. So I was originally considering an arborvitae or spruce in the middle of the fence to break it up. What’s a good choice so I have some green all-year in my perennials and the new tall fence won't look so awful in winter months? - Kathleen, in Royalton

A: A false cypress could be a good fit. It grows six to 10 feet tall with very soft needles. Dwarf Alberta spruce like "Fat Albert" also grow to a similar height.

If you'd rather have a tree that grows into a pyramidal shape and is not very wide, some junipers, like "Wichita," "Blue Skyrocket" and "Blue Point" are nice ones.

These all grow up around 10 feet tall, but stay narrow, and won't push out away from the fence too much.

