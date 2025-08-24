Listeners ask for garden help with their sticky daylilies, invasive worms and asparagus beetles

As summer in our region wanes, hopefully you've got a bounty of tomatoes, peppers and zucchini and you're choosing which cool-weather crops to plant now for a fall harvest.

Because our growing season started off with a very wet spring and early summer, some gardeners are noticing more pests and other issues with their flowers, plants, trees and shrubs.

Charlie Nardozzi addresses gardeners' questions about invasive species that can harm soil health, vegetable plants that don't produce any vegetables, and other garden conundrums.

Is there an Asian jumping worm remedy they haven't tried?

Q: I have discovered that my one-acre wooded lot has a heavy Asian jumping worm infestation … They are heavily infested in the area where I have about 50 to 75 trees, mostly maples. I have tried a tea-seed meal. I have tried soapy water and ground mustard seed water to bring them to the surface, but only a few came up. Again, I dug afterwards and got hundreds more that were somehow able to move away from the irritant and keep on munching. I am really trying to keep my garden friendly to all the pollinators and insects, so I am trying to avoid insecticides. I am wondering if you have heard any updates on controlling Asian jumping worms. - Jennifer, via email

A: The biggest concern here is that Asian jumping worms — sometimes called snake worms or crazy worms — eat enormous amounts of organic matter in gardens and wooded areas. That, in term, harms soil ecology and our forests.

These voracious eaters also crowd out native plants and animals and degrade soil. So, it's essential to keep their numbers in check, but they also reproduce rapidly, making it tough.

Methods to drive out these worms, like using irritants such as mustard seed or soapy water in the soil, can help to a degree.

New research is currently underway in Wisconsin and at Cornell University. Here in Vermont, Dr. Josef Görres studies soil ecology at the University of Vermont, and, specifically, Asian jumping worms' encroachment into forests in the northern United States.

Currently, the research is looking at different approaches to eradicate them, including products like biochar. That's a charcoal added to soil that supposedly drives the Asian jumping worms away.

Another method is to use diatomaceous earth, which is a sharp, natural material that is an irritant to the worms.

Görres is currently researching a fungus called Beauveria and marketed as BotaniGard. In trials, this beneficial fungus was added to the top inch or two of soil to eradicate the worms.

None of the current research is definitive, and especially with the fungus, researchers are looking at potential harmful side effects that might harm other things in the soil.

So, for now, keep using the methods you're using to stay on top of the jumping worms' numbers. If anything definitive comes from the research, we'll share it here on All Things Gardening.

Sproutless in Brussels

Q: For the last two summers my Brussels sprouts have not been forming sprouts and are leafing out where the sprout should be forming. I have never had this happen before. I traditionally fertilize with Garden Tone. What is causing this? - Courtney, in Arlington

A: This sprout issue is due to a small aphid-like insect called the Swede midge. The insect gets into the growth point of anything in the brassica family, like broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower.

To keep it in check, rotate brassica crops and don't replant anything in that family in the same bed for three years.

When you do replant, cover them immediately with micro-mesh screening. That will help block out all kinds of insects, including the Swede midge.

Aphids creating a sticky mess on daylilies

Q: What is on my day lilies? It appears sticky. - Carol, in South Burlington



A: If the petals are sticky, this could be caused by an aphid or thrip. It could also be a kind of fungus brought on by our wet spring and early summer.

Either way, the best thing to do this fall is clean up the area where the daylilies are. Remove all the old blossoms, flower stalks and leaves.

This clean-up will help ensure the daylily plants have good air circulation and a better, less sticky growing season next year.

Out-of-control peach tree roots

Q: We bought a peach tree from a local nursery several years ago. We understand that the tree is grafted on to hardy root-stock for our area, however it appears that we now have trees coming up in our lawn, meadow and even our berry patch almost 20 feet from the tree. They grow so fast that I have to cut them continuously. Is there anything we can do to limit the root growth and still have a productive peach tree? - Tim and Jana, in Pawlet





A: This can happen with rootstocks on a lot of fruit trees, including peaches.

Part of the reason why they use them as a rootstock is because they are vigorous growers, easily sending up these suckers.

Unfortunately, there's not a lot you can do, other than continually mow or cut the suckers down.

Is there hope for beetle-infested asparagus?

Q: I planted asparagus crowns this spring and they finally started growing when the soil warmed in June. But I made a huge mistake: I ignored them until last week, when I found tons of asparagus beetles had been eating all their feathery foliage. I removed the beetles and eggs. But many of the plants are just stalks with the lush fern part missing. Have I ruined my plants? Should I just start over next year? I will accept my fate, as you decree!" - Stephanie, in Essex, VT



A: You are worthy of growing asparagus! Asparagus beetles can do a ton of damage, but there are some things to do this fall and some things to watch for next spring.

This fall, cut down all the ferns, and remove them from the area. Then next spring, as soon as asparagus shoots emerge, look for the asparagus beetles. (They are orange with black dots on them.)

Pick them off your plants, and drop them in a bowl of soapy water to kill them. Continue to remove as many as you can, knowing you won't get them all.

Once the ferns come up, the beetles that survived will lay their eggs. Seek them out on the asparagus ferns. The larvae will appear as soft grayish-black masses. Squish those with your fingers to get rid of them.

By taking these measures, you will have asparagus in your future!

