Plant these vegetables now and enjoy a late fall harvest

Summer is in full swing, and some veggies are ready for harvest now. And as you pick peas, pull radishes and snip lettuces, you'll see they are at the end of their productive lives. Simply cut them back and notice all that open real estate!

Keep planting in these open spaces, as this is the chance to put in a new round of vegetables. The soil is warm now, and seeds will germinate in just days, giving crops time to mature by late August or early September, especially in warmer valleys.

Plant zucchini and tougher greens like kale and Swiss chard, plus heat-tolerant lettuces, like "Heatwave Blend" now. Also, bush beans can be replanted every two weeks through the end of July.

Root crops, like beets and carrots, may be a bit more finicky about germinating in hot summer temperatures. Try to encourage them by creating a cooler and moister microclimate in your garden space.

You can achieve this by planting root crop seeds, then covering them with a floating row cover. Keep the seeds wet and the floating row cover moist for the best outcome.

Using Japanese knotweed medicinally

Q: I currently feed Japanese knotweed to my horse for Lyme disease. I've dug the root and am making a tincture, but I can't ever find how much even humans are supposed to take daily. Any suggestions? - Leslie, via email



A: Japanese knotweed is edible and medicinal. Holistic veterinarians would have the best information regarding using this for animals and Lyme disease. And an herbal apothecary can help when it comes to dosage for humans.

Raspberry hedge might be overgrown

Q: I have a raspberry hedge in my community garden in Burlington. It was established over 15 years ago. It has been very prolific as I produce over 100 jars of jam every year. Usually I keep the hedge at a height of five feet and cut out old canes every year. This year the hedge looks peculiar as there is not any growth above three feet of leaves and berries. Many canes above that height are brown and leafless. I’m concerned the raspberry yield will be greatly reduced. Any ideas or suggestions would be appreciated. And perhaps what could have caused the hedge to come in so differently this year? - Kevin, in Burlington





A: The issue might be that the hedge is growing too well and it's getting overcrowded. As it grows, lots of new shoots come up, and that doesn't leave enough space and nutrients for success.

There may not be a lot to do in the moment, but you can thin out some canes in the spring. Ideally, new canes should be at least 6-8 inches apart.

Prune them to allow more airflow and better nutrient share and they should grow much better next year.

Seeking small tree for shade

Q: I’m looking for recommendations for a small tree or shrub that will be safe to plant within five feet or so from my concrete foundation. I have a full-sun border and I am trying to create just enough shade to cover a small lounge chair, to make the garden more comfortable to sit in. I am in Colchester. The soil is slightly acidic and sandy, but moisture retentive. The border gets lots of morning sun but is shady by late afternoon. - Annmarie, in Colchester

A: There are great options if you're looking for small trees that will grow 15-20 feet tall. And, if you can, plant it a bit further than 5 feet from your home, as snow and ice could fall from the roof and crush or damage it.

Try a multi-stemmed shrub like amelanchier or serviceberry or a pagoda dogwood, with similar characteristics.

If you're looking for a small tree that can provide deeper shade, look into the vertical junipers, like Wichita blue Juniper. It can create a little alcove right there near your garden, as could some of the "Jack Frost" series of Japanese maples.

They're hardy to Zone 4, and will grow anywhere from 10-20 feet tall. They will provide some shade and look gorgeous in the landscape.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums to gardening@vermontpublic.org and join the fun. Or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

Listen to All Things Gardening on Friday evenings at 5:44 p.m., and Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.

