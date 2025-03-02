Take in an indoor garden and flower show this winter for ideas and inspiration

In 1913, the now-famous Chelsea Flower Show debuted in England, where garden designers from around the world came to create intricate garden designs. But as far as indoor flower shows — which are a kind of unique American phenomenon — the Philadelphia Flower Show has been going strong since 1829.

For a hint of spring in the colder months, indoor garden and flower shows are where it's at. The Philly one is a 10-day show, with upwards of 300,000 attendees. This flower show is almost like a theatrical performance, with music, lighting, indoor gardens, blooming trees and even cut flowers hanging off the ceiling. Charlie will be there this weekend, talking about no-dig gardening.

Closer to home, coming up on the weekend of March 7, is the Vermont Flower Show at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. The Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association has all the individual nurseries and companies band together to create an enormous indoor garden.

The Vermont show will follow a theme of "A Story of Gardening" with displays of all types of gardens through the ages, including Islamic, English cottage, tea gardens and victory gardens.

Growing ginger from seed?

Q: Hi Charlie & Mary, Do you have a favorite source for seed ginger? - Susan, via email



A: Actually, "seed ginger" doesn't really exist. Culinary ginger is usually asexually propagated by taking cuttings from the rhizomes, and rooting them.

There is a way to grow ginger at home in your own garden, though. Purchase some organic ginger from the grocery store then break off a piece that has eyes on it, like a potato.

Plant that piece in an inch of soil in a pot and water it. Keep it in a warm place and over about a month's time, it'll start sprouting. From there, you can grow it outdoors in summer.

Culinary ginger needs a long growing season but you can produce a version of delicious ginger this way. It will grow into a light pink or white tuber with a very delicate ginger flavor.

Q: I'm a new homeowner in the town of Essex. I'm excited to plant my first patch of asparagus this spring. The sunny spot that I've chosen is currently covered in grass and drifts of snow. But can you tell me how I might get rid of the grass so that I can have workable soil to plant the crowns in early to mid May? - Stephanie, in Essex

A: Garden plots in Essex Town tend to have sandy soil. This bodes well, because asparagus loves sandy soil. It's native to the Mediterranean, where it grows in sand dunes.

Choose a sandy spot with full sun, then in spring, dig a trench about a foot deep and make little mounds about a foot apart. Each mound will house the asparagus roots.

Pick some all-male varieties, like Millenium or the Jersey hybrids. These work best as they don't form seed, which can drop and produce too many babies, which crowd out the bed. Plus, these types are more productive and disease-resistant.

Plant the spider-like asparagus roots over that mound in the soil, and cover over the roots just to the top. Once they start growing, continue to backfill that trench. Keep the patch well-weeded and in a couple years, you'll be eating asparagus!

