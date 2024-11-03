Layer flowering bulbs in containers for spring blooms indoors

Despite the seesaw of temperatures recently, it is finally cool enough to plant spring flowering bulbs outdoors. Tulips, hyacinth, allium and crocuses can all be planted now to overwinter and then bloom next spring.

And if you don't happen to have space outdoors, you don't have to miss out on the cheery blossoms. This year, try planting some bulbs in a container indoors, then force them to bloom in early spring!

The method is fairly straightforward and doesn't require a lot of space or special items. You'll just need a large planter or container, various flowering spring bulbs, a dark and cool room and plenty of patience.

If you prefer the same type of bulb, like all tulips or all daffodils, then go ahead and plant one type of bulb in the container. The beautiful flower show next spring will last for about a week.

To extend the blooming indoor flower party, try the "layering" method. Because different bulb varieties mature at different times, by planting them in this way, you’ll have flowers blooming for several weeks in the middle of the winter.

First, find a plant pot that is 10 to 12 inches in diameter. (The bigger the container, the more bulbs you can plant and the more blooms you'll get.) Next, consider different varieties and sizes. Look for late-season daffodils, mid-season tulips and some early-season small bulbs, too.

Pour potting soil on the bottom of the container and begin layering by adding in the largest bulbs — like daffodils or hyacinths — about 6 to 8 inches deep and cover with soil.

Add medium-sized bulbs, like tulips, about 4 inches deep in the pot and cover those over with soil.

Lastly, place the smallest bulbs, like grape hyacinth, right on the top in a couple of inches of soil.

Water the whole container, and place it in a cool, dark location — ideally somewhere where it stays 35 to 50 degrees all winter — and wait. You'll need to leave the container in the dark for about 14 to 16 weeks. By late February or early March, bring the pot into a warm, sunny room.

After a few days, you'll begin to see green leaves pushing up through the soil. Once they begin to grow, start watering them again. Within a month, the early-season flowers will begin to bloom, then the mid- and late-season flowers.

This layering method will provide a lot of color and flower variety in a smaller space, and you'll have spring blooms that last more than a month.



What is growing in my compost pile?

Q: I am harvesting my yard waste compost pile to spread around. Usually it is consistent, lovely loam, but this year I am encountering a large swath of what looks like white styrofoam packing chips (which I do NOT put in the pile). When crumbled, the insides look like peat moss, which I also don't put in the pile. They smell fungal. I've been putting the same stuff in this same area for 40 years, and this is a first. Ideas? Should I worry? - Stella, in Acworth, NH

A: If the fungus is strand-like, it could be actinomycetes, which can grow in a compost pile and not cause any harm.

If it looks more like small Styrofoam balls, it could be a slime mold, which is also not harmful and might even be beneficial!

If you prefer, you can dig it out as best as you can. Otherwise, just turn your pile as usual.



Storing potting soil indoors

Q: I’m about to retire my porch plants for the season. Railing planters and tomato grow bags, so not pottery. What should I do with the soil? Leave them in containers on the porch, bring it in and store it? My apartment doesn’t have a ton of space. And yes, next year I’ll mix with fresh soil, and fertilize. - Jeanne, via email

A: Provided the plants that were growing in those porch planters were relatively healthy, you can reuse that potting soil. Remove it from the containers, pour it in a plastic bag, then store it in a dry place all winter. And yes, next spring, mix in some fresh potting soil and reuse.

If those plants did have a lot of disease and insect problems, just compost that used soil and start fresh with all new potting soil next spring.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Email your question to gardening@vermontpublic.org or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.