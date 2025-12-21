Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rutland City Police Chief steps down amid fallout from report criticizing officers for fatal chase

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published December 21, 2025 at 11:06 AM EST
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he notified the city's police commission about the internal affairs report in March. But he said he didn't divulge details because of the ongoing court case against Tate Reuhme.
Nina Keck
/
VermontPublic
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen notified the city's police commission that he is retiring before his current contract is complete effective March 1. Kilcullen has served as the city's police chief since 2015.

Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen is stepping down and will retire effective March 1, the Rutland City Police Commission announced during a special meeting Saturday.

Kilcullen, who became chief in 2015, has come under fire in recent weeks for his handling of an internal affairs investigation into a police chase and fatal crash involving several police cruisers on July 7, 2023. The report found mistakes made by several veteran city officers played a “direct” role in the death of 19-year old officer-in-training Jessica Ebbighausen.

More from Vermont Public: Rutland police commissioner wants answers after report faults officers in 2023 trainee death

The undated report was made public as part of a filing made in Rutland County Superior criminal court, according to VTDigger and Seven Days, which published stories about the investigation.

Pat Brougham, Chair of the Rutland City Police Commission said she had been surprised she had not received a copy.

“That it was a reporter who supplied me with the report instead of the chief, that raised a number of questions,” Brougham told Vermont Public.

Asked Saturday if the report was the reason Kilcullen was stepping down, she said she wouldn't speculate.

“He’s been on vacation and out of the area. It’s not a discussion he and I have had,” said Brougham, though she said she was not surprised at his intent to retire.

Kilcullen did not respond to a request for comment.

As of midnight Saturday, Brougham said Commander Matt Prouty would become interim Chief, adding, “I think we’re in very good hands.”

This is a developing story.
Latest Stories