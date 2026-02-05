UVM alumna among seven crew members lost on ship that sank off Massachusetts coast

Editor's note: Jada Samitt, the fisheries observer on the Lily Jean, graduated in 2025 from the University of Vermont's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. Peter Newman, the school's dean, said in a statement, "She expressed excitement about her work as a Fisheries Observer and was passionate about protecting the oceans. We are very proud of her legacy and devastated by this loss."

All seven people aboard the ship that sank off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts early Friday morning have been identified by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The fishing vessel Lily Jean was carrying six fishermen and an observer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration when it went down. The U.S. Coast Guard announced at a press conference Saturday that it had suspended the search for survivors, and all crew are presumed dead. The Coast Guard found one body, but did not identify who it recovered.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said Saturday. The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.

In a statement Monday, the Coast Guard identified the people who were on the boat. They are captain Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo and fishermen Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freeman Short and Sean Therrien, along with NOAA observer Jada Samitt.

Families and loved ones have begun sharing remembrances of those lost. Therrien, a Lynn native, was remembered as a “hardworking family man whose life revolved around the people he loved most,” according to a GoFundMe set up in his memory. The fundraising page is collecting donations for Therrien’s partner, Rebecca Carp, and his two sons, to aid with funeral arrangements and family needs after the loss.

/ Jane Asaro Hartson, Patricia McGrath and Diana Taylor stand to honor the memory of the crew of the Lily Jean at the Fisherman’s Memorial in Gloucester on Monday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

In a statement, Samitt’s family described her as “vibrant and compassionate with an infectious smile and spirit.” Samitt was from Virginia, but her family noted that “her roots ran deep here and she loved these waters.”

As a NOAA observer, Samitt worked on commercial fishing vessels collecting data, according to the agency. The administration said the data is used to inform fishery management decisions. Her family said she was passionate about this work.

“Jada was on the Lily Jean that day because of her strong belief in her work, not only as an observer, but as someone who knew her important role as a crew member,” Samitt’s family said. “She proved herself to be so on every trip, and conveyed to us how critical it was to protect the seas and fisheries.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries said the agency’s “thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jada’s family, the families of the six fishermen, the NOAA observer community, and everyone affected.”

The agency said it has paused sending out observers on fishing vessels until Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Community members in Gloucester are mourning the loss of those aboard the Lily Jean. Flowers were laid at the foot of the Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial and a memorial Mass was held Sunday night in the city.

/ The marquee sign on The Cut Restaurant and Bar on Main Street in Gloucester pays tribute to the crew of the Lily Jean. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

State Sen. Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester native, in a statement Monday thanked the Coast Guard for their efforts and said he will assist the families with whatever they need.

“In the days ahead we will together work to understand more about what has caused this tragedy, and use that understanding to take actions to prevent, to the greatest extent possible, this type of loss from happening again,” he said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey offered her condolences at the Saturday press conference, noting the long history of the fishing industry in Gloucester.

“ Fishing and the ocean are not just a livelihood here, they’re an identity, a history, a family, and something that extends an impact far beyond the city,” Healey said. “And that is why the loss of the Lily Jean ripples through this community and through this entire commonwealth.”

