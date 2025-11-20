Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UVM researchers identify blood tests that could predict dementia risk

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:20 PM EST
A lab worker holds a vial of blood
iStock
Blood tests to predict and diagnose Alzheimer's and related dementias could change the way people work to prevent and treat these diseases.

Researchers at the University of Vermont have identified new blood tests that could help predict a person's risk for dementia.

The blood tests measure tiny amounts of proteins that have leaked from damaged brain cells. These so-called "biomarkers" can show up years before people notice any memory problems, said Dr. Mary Cushman, co-director of the Vermont Center for Cardiovascular and Brain Health at UVM and senior author of the study.

“I'm really excited about this research because it paves the foundation for us to have a better understanding of how to help people, ultimately to take charge and be an active participant in improving their health."

If people know they're at risk for dementia sooner, Cushman said they can take proactive steps to keep their brains healthy, like staying active, drinking less alcohol and lowering their blood pressure.

“If your blood pressure is above 140 systolic, the top number, talk to your care provider about getting it in control," Cushman advised. "It's very easy to do with medications that are simple and side effect free, and it can help you prevent dementia.”

Research is still underway on the blood tests, so they aren't available for patient use yet.

Earlier this year, the FDA approved a different blood test to help detect Alzheimer's disease, a move that's expected to change the way doctors diagnose and treat the disease. But that test is only available for older adults who already have memory problems or other Alzheimer's symptoms.

With dementia rates rising, Cushman said developing a fast and reliable test to predict risk will become more important.

UVM's findings were published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Tags
Local News Alzheimer'sUVMLocal News
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
See stories by Nina Keck

As a nonprofit news organization, our reporting is funded by readers like you. Become a monthly donor and keep community-focused journalism freely available for everyone. No paywalls, no barriers, just trusted news you can rely on.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories