Observe Indigenous Peoples' Day with cultural demonstrations, food, museums and more

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed the second Monday in October in the United States. It’s the same day as Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday. Advocates say the observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day shifts focus from a “whitewashed” history of the United States — where Indigenous peoples lived long before Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas — to the honor the history, culture and resilience of Native Americans.

Vermont is one of 17 states and D.C. that recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday, and there are a number of ways you can learn about and honor Indigenous culture in our region — from educational films and cooking demonstrations, to museums highlighting Indigenous art.

Here are a few highlights:

Learn about Indigenous food at UVM

At the University of Vermont in Burlington, Indigenous People’s Day celebrations this year are focused on Indigenous foodways. Events include a discussion of the film Gather, about Indigenous food sovereignty, from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, and a cooking demonstration with Navajo chef Brian Yazzie from 4-5 p.m.

More from Vermont Public: With a home-cooked banquet, Abenaki citizens taste traditional foods and preserve culture

Celebrate Indigenous culture at Dartmouth

Across the river in Hanover, New Hampshire, Dartmouth College is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Month with a full slate of events that continues through Oct. 20. Highlights include a Midnight Drumming & Demonstration as well as an afternoon gathering on the Dartmouth Green hosted by Native Americans at Dartmouth on Monday, Oct. 13. On Thursday, student fashion designs will get the runway treatment at the Indigenous Peoples’ Fashion Show at 8 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art. On the following Sunday and Monday, Oct. 19 and 20, there will be a lunch and learn with Shgen George (Tlingit), who will give a talk and demonstration about Chilkat and Raven’s Tail weaving and her creative practice.

More from Vermont Public: At this college fashion show, Indigenous students wear their favorite (and often, their own) designs

Browse museums in Quebec

Indigenous communities in Quebec have a rich cultural history that continues today. There are a number of museums and art galleries within a few hours’ driving distance that celebrate and educate the public about this heritage. The Musée des Abénakis, located in the Odanak First Nations reserve, highlights the history, culture and art of the Abenaki First Nations. It is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Montreal, you can visit the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts to see Inuit art as part of the permanent ᐆᒻᒪᖁᑎᒃ uummaqutik exhibit. Another Montreal museum exhibiting Indigenous art is the McCord Stewart Museum. Their Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience exhibition features around 100 pieces from the museum’s Indigenous Cultures collection. Monday is Canadian Thanksgiving, but these two museums will still be open. Other spaces in Montreal highlighting the work of Indigenous artists include the Sacred Fire Productions Cultural Space, the Indigenous artist-run Centre d’art Daphne, the Galerie Images Boréales and La Guilde art gallery.

Learn more about the Indigenous people of our region from Vermont Public's reporting: