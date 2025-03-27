Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here
Award-winning 1993 film details Indigenous uprising over land disputes in Quebec

By Eric Ford
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:11 AM EDT

In July 1990, a dispute over a proposed golf course to be built on Mohawk lands in Oka, Quebec, set the stage for a historic confrontation that would grab international headlines and sear itself into the Canadian consciousness.

This moment is documented in the Made Here series premiere of the award-winning 1993 film Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, from Indigenous Quebec filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.

An older color photo of a woman with long black hair in braids looking into a video camera while standing outside along a railroad track. There's blue sky in the background
Courtesy
Odanak First Nation Abenaki citizen Alanis Obomsawin is one of the most acclaimed Indigenous filmmakers in the world.

In 2023, Vermont Public's Mary Williams Engisch spoke with director Alanis Obomsawin about her career after she won the Edward MacDowell Medal. You can listen to that interview here.

Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 27th, and is available now on demand.

Eric Ford
As Director of Programming Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
