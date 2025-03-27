Award-winning 1993 film details Indigenous uprising over land disputes in Quebec

In July 1990, a dispute over a proposed golf course to be built on Mohawk lands in Oka, Quebec, set the stage for a historic confrontation that would grab international headlines and sear itself into the Canadian consciousness.

This moment is documented in the Made Here series premiere of the award-winning 1993 film Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, from Indigenous Quebec filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.

Courtesy Odanak First Nation Abenaki citizen Alanis Obomsawin is one of the most acclaimed Indigenous filmmakers in the world.

In 2023, Vermont Public's Mary Williams Engisch spoke with director Alanis Obomsawin about her career after she won the Edward MacDowell Medal. You can listen to that interview here.

Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance