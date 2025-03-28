Vermont health department set to lose nearly $7M in federal grants

Earlier this week, the Vermont Department of Health got word that millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was suddenly canceled, as similar cuts have been made at state health departments across the country.

That includes over $5 million to support vaccine programs in Vermont, funding for the detection and prevention of infectious diseases in the state, and grants to address health disparities.

“If these cuts stand, there is no doubt that they will negatively impact public health in our state,” a Department of Health representative said in an emailed statement.

More from Vermont Edition: 5 years after COVID hit, Dr. Mark Levine still feels good about Vermont's response

The state’s Department of Mental Health is also set to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars that supported community mental health, crisis response teams, and programs for young people, including team-based early treatment for psychosis.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has cut more than $12 billion in state grants this week, according to reporting from the New York Times, and the agency yesterday announced it would cut nearly 20,000 jobs.