Vermont health department set to lose nearly $7M in federal grants

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT
A woman wearing two masks and a face shield holds up a vaccine against a red backdrop
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public File
The canceled grants support vaccine programs and infectious disease detection and prevention.

Earlier this week, the Vermont Department of Health got word that millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was suddenly canceled, as similar cuts have been made at state health departments across the country.

That includes over $5 million to support vaccine programs in Vermont, funding for the detection and prevention of infectious diseases in the state, and grants to address health disparities.

“If these cuts stand, there is no doubt that they will negatively impact public health in our state,” a Department of Health representative said in an emailed statement.

The state’s Department of Mental Health is also set to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars that supported community mental health, crisis response teams, and programs for young people, including team-based early treatment for psychosis.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has cut more than $12 billion in state grants this week, according to reporting from the New York Times, and the agency yesterday announced it would cut nearly 20,000 jobs.
