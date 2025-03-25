5 years after COVID hit, Dr. Mark Levine still feels good about Vermont's response

Dr. Mark Levine was visiting his 6-month-old granddaughter on the night when he said everything hit.

“My phone was off the hook, I couldn’t even have a proper visit,” he told Vermont Edition on Tuesday. It was the beginning of March 2020.

“Thank God I decided to come home right away, because I might never have got a plane again to do that.”

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public file Dr. Mark Levine provided updates on COVID at hundreds of press conferences as the pandemic continued.

In the following days, he would speak at a state press conference describing the first cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, then, a few weeks later, the first deaths from the disease, and the state’s lockdown order by the end of that month. He would go on to provide updates at hundreds of press conferences as the pandemic wore on.

“The whole goal we dedicated ourselves to was trying to prevent as many of those tragic outcomes as possible,” he said.

“We feel pretty comfortable about those early decisions we made.”

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public file A sign in Underhill photographed in November 2020.

Levine noted that Vermont had the lowest death rate from COVID in the continental U.S., and hospital ICUs were never overflowing with patients. He attributes this in part to people following public health guidance, including lengthy lockdowns.

“If it went on a little too long, it was because we were being more conservative, and wanted to … protect public health and public safety to the greatest degree possible,” he said.

Many described Levine’s updates as a lifeline, offering a calm, steadying voice during a scary time. “I just feel like you have been in my living room these past years,” Karen, from Moretown, wrote into Vermont Edition.

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public file A health care worker at Burlington's UVM Medical Center exits a mobile clinic with an armful of medical supplies on March 27, 2020.

Levine will be retiring at the end of the month, following eight years as the head of the state’s health department.

He described leaving at a challenging time in public health as a number of federal agencies are without permanent leaders, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the dismantling of programs dedicated to public health research, including the closure of an office dedicated to long COVID.

“At the very top of leadership in the country, we see elements of denial of science, denial of sound evidence that vaccines work,” he said, referring to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "and his boss.”

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public A 7-year-old got his first COVID shot in Montpelier in November 2021.

And in Vermont, some older adults said there are still issues accessing COVID booster vaccines through Medicare.

Levine said that’s something the state is working on.

“You're going to hear more and more about that in future months,” he said.

“That should potentially help the problem.”