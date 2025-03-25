Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's outgoing Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine looks back on COVID and his career

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 25, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT

March marks the five-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine was a steadying force through the early days of the lockdown, a conduit of quickly evolving health guidance, and an advocate for the vaccine.

Gov. Phil Scott tapped Dr. Levine in 2017 to lead Vermont's Department of Health. As health commissioner, he provided guidance on public health concerns like opioid addiction, teen substance use, and respiratory viruses. He sat down with Vermont Edition ahead of his retirement at the end of March.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro