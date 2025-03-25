Vermont's outgoing Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine looks back on COVID and his career

March marks the five-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine was a steadying force through the early days of the lockdown, a conduit of quickly evolving health guidance, and an advocate for the vaccine.

Gov. Phil Scott tapped Dr. Levine in 2017 to lead Vermont's Department of Health. As health commissioner, he provided guidance on public health concerns like opioid addiction, teen substance use, and respiratory viruses. He sat down with Vermont Edition ahead of his retirement at the end of March.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

