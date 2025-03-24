Historian Garrett Graff reflects on the early COVID days

A new book preserves the stories of Vermonters during the historic COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, you can read oral histories of more than a hundred state leaders, frontline workers and regular citizens. It’s called Life Became Very Blurry, An Oral History of COVID-19 in Vermont. The book illuminates the mindset of Vermonters during this unforgettable period in history, the way Vermont handled the epidemic, and how it reshaped the state. Its editor, Garrett Graff, is a bestselling author and historian. He teamed up with field historians, including our guest Amanda Gustin of the Vermont Historical Society, to collect and publish this new book.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

