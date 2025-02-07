Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Dr. Mark Levine, the face of Vermont’s COVID response, is retiring

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:03 PM EST
Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott.
Dr. Mark Levine (left) led Vermont's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was a steady presence during weekly press conferences.

Dr. Mark Levine is retiring from his role leading the Vermont Department of Health. Levine, 71, of Shelburne, has been in the position since 2017.

He led the state’s response to COVID-19 and was a steady, reassuring presence during hundreds of hours of press conferences during the height of the pandemic.

“He helped Vermont through those incredibly challenging times, and saved many lives,” Sen. Peter Welch wrote in a press release Friday.

During his tenure, Levine was also outspoken about reducing tobacco use, the opioid crisis and suicide deaths. He promoted vaccination through a home visiting program for newborns and social media campaigns. (A popular “Levine on a vaccine” post — a riff on the “Elf on a Shelf” meme — made waves.)

“Dr. Levine has been a tremendous asset, to not only me, but the entire State of Vermont,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a press release, announcing Levine's retirement. Scott described Levine as even-keeled, thoughtful and compassionate.

Before his role as commissioner, Levine was an internal medicine doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he counseled patients on how to lead healthier lives. He taught at the medical school and was a leader of the Vermont Medical Society and American College of Physicians.

He will retire at the end of next month.

